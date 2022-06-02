Navy personnel conferred military awards

KARACHI: In an impressive investiture ceremony held at Karachi, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi conferred military awards upon Pakistan Navy personnel.

The recipients of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) were Cdre Muhammad Asad Iqbal, Cdre Rehan Ali, Cdre Muhammad Ashraf, Cdre Chaudhary Haroon Ali, Cdre Muhammad Mursaleen, Cdre Abid Hussain and Capt Zeeshan Ali.

The recipients of Tamgha-i-lmtiaz (Military) were Capt Hameed Sultan, Cdr Zafar Abbas Wahla, Cdr Jahanzaib Ali, Cdr Muhammad Abrar Younas, Lt Cdr Beenish Ejaz, Lt Cdr Muhammad Sumair Irshad and Lt Cdr Muhammad Fahim.

The recipients of Tamgha-i-Basalat were Lt Cdr Abdul Hameed and Lt Cdr Arqum Naveed.

The recipients of Imtiazi Sanads were Capt Umer Hayat, Capt Kamran Jabbar, Rashid Ali INTA-IV and Muhammad Zahid Iqbal AAA-II.

Six awards of TK(M)-I, 15 awards of TK (M)-II and 07 awards of TK (M)-III have also been conferred upon CPOs and sailors. Letters of Commendation from Chief of the Naval Staff have been awarded to 50 officers, CPOs/ sailors and Navy civilians. The ceremony was attended by serving and retired officers of the Pakistan Navy.

