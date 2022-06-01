World No Tobacco Day: Govt urged to take effective measures to curb tobacco products

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of World No tobacco Day, children and teachers appealed to the government to take effective measures to curb tobacco products.

Students call tobacco products a poison on the occasion of “World No Tobacco Day,” and appealed to the government to protect us from the harmful effects of tobacco products.

They said that this is not our priority, we have to study and make Pakistan a bright future. Tobacco use is the first step towards addiction, we are travelers on the bright paths, but our fellow students due to lack of awareness start using tobacco products and move away from education.

Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) General Secretary and Director Operations Sanaullah Ghumman also participated in a walk.

Sanaullah Ghumman said that PANAH has been educating the people about deadly diseases including heart diseases and their causes. On World No Tobacco Day, I want to send a message to our young generation that tobacco is the first step towards addiction.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022