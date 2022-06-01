PARTLY FACETIOUS: Both the goose and the gander issuing directives to judiciary

“What is good for the goose ain’t good for the gander.”

“Hey that’s not quite applicable in the Land of the Pure.”

“I don’t know what you mean besides in the Land of the Pure the focus is on good versus evil.”

“Oh! That reminds me of George Bush Junior when he talked of the axis of evil – three countries if I recall…”

“Well, if Bush had not been an American…”

“Dear Lord! Anyway in the Land of the Pure what is good for the goose is also good for the gander — both the goose and the gander are issuing directives to the judiciary.”

“That’s true anyway I would like to suggest to The Khan…”

“Did I or did I not tell you a hundred times that you can keep your counsel, The Khan listens to no man.”

“I can ask a woman…”

“I used the term man in a generic fashion. You need some lessons in spiritualism.”

“Maybe later anyway the advice I want to give The Khan is what he himself said in the past…and wait…please this is important, remember he repeatedly said U-turn is the mark of a great leader and I would urge him to take a U-turn on his decision to resign from the national assembly…”

“You mean stay in parliament, provide input for all appointments and a caretaker set up which can at best be postponed for another 14 months…”

“Yes.”

“But what our leaders say and do when in power is not what they consider when out of power.”

“So, are you saying U turns are the mark of a great prime minister while u turns are downright silly when in opposition?”

“That’s the way the cookie crumbles and…and wait, The Great Dentist has okayed two sets of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice — Balighur Rehman is now Governor Punjab and two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) are hereby notified.”

“Considering the nature of his earlier profession President Alvi took to notifications like a fish in water.”

“Or more appropriately a dentist to the drill.”

“Indeed, so my question: is the drill, read taking telephone calls from The Khan only or…”

“Shut up or put up.”

“I am a coward — I will shut up.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022