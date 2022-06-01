ANL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
ASC 9.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
FFL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
FNEL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.57%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
KEL 2.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.25%)
KOSM 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.05%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.99%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (18.75%)
SNGP 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.48%)
TELE 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
TPLP 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
TREET 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
UNITY 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.28%)
YOUW 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,290 Increased By 0.9 (0.02%)
BR30 15,640 Increased By 26.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 43,078 Increased By 38 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,453 Increased By 70.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

DC Hyderabad reviews problems of GCU Kali Mori

Recorder Report 01 Jun, 2022

HYDERABAD: To discuss the modalities for the establishment of University on 100 acres of land at Ganju Takker Hyderabad and resolving problems of Government College University Kali Mori Hyderabad, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeemur Rehman Memon at his main office today.

DIG Police Hyderabad Range Pir Muhammad Shah, Vice Chancellor of Government College University Kali Mori Hyderabad Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Zarif, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Administrator HMC Shoaib Malik and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

Commissioner Hyderabad directed the officers of WASA, HESCO, HMC and other departments to complete the survey work for establishment of university and submit a report to him. He also directed the officers of WASA to improve the drainage system of Government College University Kali Mori Hyderabad and in this regard the report should be submitted to his office by Friday.

He directed the Administrator HMC to take steps to repair the road in front of Government College University Kali Mori Hyderabad and to rehabilitate the park.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Hyderabad DC GCU Kali Mori DIG Police Hyderabad

Comments

1000 characters

DC Hyderabad reviews problems of GCU Kali Mori

Import of 0.2MMT granular urea on G2G basis: TCP allowed to sign MoU with Chinese firm

Relief to masses against POL price hike: Govt to utilize allocation for Rashan Riayat subsidy

Development of Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone discussed

Pakistan, India reiterate commitment to water treaty

POL products’ prices remain unchanged

PM sets $5bn target for Pak-Turk bilateral trade

FY23: FBR considering SECP’s proposals

ECL rules amendments enforced retrospectively to benefit bigwigs: SC

Body to examine IK’s ‘threatening’ statements

Riba-free Islamic banking system: 5-year time frame by FSC ‘too ambitious’: Miftah

Read more stories