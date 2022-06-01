DC Hyderabad reviews problems of GCU Kali Mori

HYDERABAD: To discuss the modalities for the establishment of University on 100 acres of land at Ganju Takker Hyderabad and resolving problems of Government College University Kali Mori Hyderabad, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeemur Rehman Memon at his main office today.

DIG Police Hyderabad Range Pir Muhammad Shah, Vice Chancellor of Government College University Kali Mori Hyderabad Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Zarif, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Administrator HMC Shoaib Malik and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

Commissioner Hyderabad directed the officers of WASA, HESCO, HMC and other departments to complete the survey work for establishment of university and submit a report to him. He also directed the officers of WASA to improve the drainage system of Government College University Kali Mori Hyderabad and in this regard the report should be submitted to his office by Friday.

He directed the Administrator HMC to take steps to repair the road in front of Government College University Kali Mori Hyderabad and to rehabilitate the park.

