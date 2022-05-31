Cotton Spot Rates

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday (May 30, 2022).

=========================================================================== The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16" MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL =========================================================================== Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference For Price Ex-Karachi Ex KHI. As Ex-Karachi on 28-05-2022 =========================================================================== 37.324 kg 22,500 180 22,680 22,680 NIL Equivalent 40 kgs 24,113 193 24,306 24,306 NIL ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022