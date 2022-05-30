ANL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
ASC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
ASL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
AVN 80.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
CNERGY 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
FFL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGGL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
GGL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
GTECH 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.16%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
KEL 2.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.51%)
PRL 17.77 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.08%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (8.14%)
TELE 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
TPL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.42%)
TPLP 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.19%)
TREET 29.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.85%)
UNITY 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.07%)
WAVES 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,301 Increased By 38.1 (0.89%)
BR30 15,657 Increased By 158.2 (1.02%)
KSE100 43,115 Increased By 253.6 (0.59%)
KSE30 16,421 Increased By 145.2 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks close up as COVID curbs ease

Reuters 30 May, 2022

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Monday as the capital Beijing and financial hub of Shanghai eased stringent COVID-19 control measures, with consumer and travel stocks leading the gains on expectation of returning to normal life.

The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 0.7% higher at 4,029.02, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6% to 3,149.06 points.

China stocks rise on hopes around stimulus, better ties with US

** Some residents in Beijing were allowed to return to work, while Shanghai inched closer towards lifting its two-month old COVID-19 lockdown from Wednesday, as the number of infections across China dropped.

** On Sunday, Shanghai authorities said they will remove “unreasonable” conditions for businesses to resume work from Wednesday and announced 50 policy measures to support the economy.

** “With the continuous implementation of work resumption plans, worries over growth are expected to be eased marginally,” said CICC in a note.

** Also, “given the recent increase in macro policy support and the relatively loose macro liquidity conditions, we believe market valuation has bottomed for the year,” said Meng Lei, China Equity Strategist at UBS Securities.

** “There could be more earnings downgrades in the period ahead and around the Q2 earnings season… opportunity will emerge once the current round of earnings downgrades are largely done.” Meng added.

** Consumer staples and tourism led the gains, up 1.9% and 3%, respectively. Semiconductors and automobiles rose more than 1% each, while real estate developers lost 2%.

** China’s securities regulator said it has agreed to include exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in stock connect schemes with Hong Kong.

** Asian stocks also rose, as investors wagered on an eventual slowdown in US monetary tightening.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks close up as COVID curbs ease

Intra-day update: Rupee gains further ground in inter-bank market

Hamza says SC interpretation of Article 63-A doesn’t apply to Punjab CM elections

Payment commitment to CPEC projects: PPIB MD facing the ire of PM

Import ban: Miftah issues clarification

Grievances of Turkish firms: PM orders urgent redressal

Toyota misses April global production target due to COVID, parts shortage

India's Tata Motors signs agreement for potential purchase of Ford's Gujarat plant

Systems Limited to acquire 100% of NdcTech

Chinese firms’ ‘woes’ invoke ‘Shehbaz speed’

Israel, United Arab Emirates to sign free trade deal on Tuesday

Read more stories