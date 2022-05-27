ANL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.93%)
ASC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.71%)
ASL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.05%)
AVN 82.95 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (5.94%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.92%)
CNERGY 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.84%)
FFL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.3%)
FNEL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (9.11%)
GGGL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.17%)
GGL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.02%)
GTECH 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.04%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (9.32%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.47%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.67%)
MLCF 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.52%)
PACE 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.23%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.11%)
PRL 19.22 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.49%)
PTC 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.4%)
TELE 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.27%)
TPL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.08%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (7.47%)
TREET 31.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.32%)
TRG 84.74 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (3.75%)
UNITY 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.57%)
WAVES 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.41%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.13%)
YOUW 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.9%)
BR100 4,356 Increased By 123.4 (2.92%)
BR30 16,193 Increased By 706.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 43,485 Increased By 942.9 (2.22%)
KSE30 16,564 Increased By 421.3 (2.61%)
Brecorder Logo
May 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks rise on hopes around stimulus, better ties with US

Reuters 27 May, 2022

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Friday as investors looked ahead to stimulus measures to aid growth, while comments by a US official on China were interpreted by some as positive.

China stocks rise on higher-than-expected borrowing rate cut

** Both China’s blue chip CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2%. But for the week, CSI300 lost 1.9%, while the Shanghai index fell 0.5%.

** The United States will not block China from growing its economy, but wants it to adhere to international rules, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a speech on US strategy toward China.

** “We are not looking for conflict or a new Cold War. To the contrary, we’re determined to avoid both,” he said.

** Blinken’s speech “is generally interpreted to be on the positive side, given extremely low expectations on Sino-US ties,” said Yang Hongxun, an analyst at investment consultancy Shandong Shenguang.

** Profits at China’s industrial firms fell at their fastest pace in two years in April, data showed, but investors expect more market-friendly policies ahead, after Premier Li Keqiang vowed to ensure reasonable growth in the second quarter.

** China’s energy and healthcare stocks both rose more than 1%.

** Banking, tourism and industrial sectors also climbed, but real estate stocks and chipmakers fell. ** However, some investors remain cautious, concerned that China’s zero-COVID policy remains a key drag on the economy.

** “Macroeconomic confidence in China has now deteriorated to the point where what is required is not a loosening around the edges of these broad policy priorities, but wholesale policy U-turns,” wrote Alex Wolf, head of investment strategy, Asia at JPMorgan Private Bank.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks rise on hopes around stimulus, better ties with US

Relief for rupee as it appreciates to 199 against dollar in intra-day trading

Versus major peers: Dollar sinks to one-month low amid easing Fed rate hike bets

Govt jacks up flour rates at utility stores

Senate passes NAB law amendment bill, Election Act amendment

Profit-earning sectors: Some kind of time-bound levy may be imposed

Google in talks to join India's open e-commerce network ONDC

POL products’ prices hiked by Rs30 per litre

POL products: Govt yet to project PL and GST rates for FY23

Monthly advance tax: Banking sector asks FBR to give Kibor-based compensation

MoF frames draft rules for NTR

Read more stories