PANAH organises two-day conference on heart diseases

ISLAMABAD: A two-day international conference on “Cardiovascular Diseases, a Threat to National Development” was organised by the Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) at the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) Rawalpindi. The main purpose of which was to discuss the reasons for the increase cases in heart disease, shared suggestions for prevention, awareness and the importance of simple lifestyle changes.

President PANAH Maj-Gen Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani (retd) thanked the participants of the conference and said that the increase in heart disease is a matter of concern and appealed to the concerned authorities to take steps to curb it on an urgent basis.

While General Secretary Sanaullah Ghumman informed everyone about the aims and objectives of PANAH and the importance of the conference.

The participants of the conference said that this conference, which was organised to highlight the importance of heart disease, is very important in its nature. The overall objectives of the conference were to bring together local and international researchers, academics, and policy makers on a single platform to help promote the importance of timely treatment and research. Make recommendations for the prevention of heart disease.

The importance of healthy diet for reducing CAD in Pakistan can be stimulated and the causes of diseases can be addressed. Participants cited tobacco use as a major cause of heart disease.

The participants said that they are hopeful that with the help of today’s conference we will work together with a new determination to tackle the growing burden of heart disease as before and provide our support in building a disease free society.

