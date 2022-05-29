Imran Khan says police action on Azadi marchers 'condemnable and unacceptable'

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday termed alleged "police brutality" on his party's Azadi march protesters "condemnable and unacceptable".

"Flouting the Constitution and Supreme Court orders, this criminal imported government unleashed police brutality on our peaceful Azadi March protesters," the former prime minister said in a Twitter post.

The night before the march, there were subsequent police raids on PTI leaders' residences. "Night before our march, Punjab and Sindh police violated PTI members' homes, harassing the families," he added.

Yesterday, Imran announced moving the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan to get permission for a peaceful march.

Ready for negotiations if result is free and fair elections: Imran Khan

"We need clearance from Supreme Court. I want protection from it. I can promise that we will make history," he said.

Khan also announced moving the court against the "revocation of the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis" and amendments to the National Accountability Bureau law.

Reacting to Khan's announcement, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz requested the Supreme Court (SC) to "remain impartial," adding that it was not the job of the courts to come to the aid of Imran Khan whenever he fails.

“I humbly request the Supreme Court to stay away from this anarchic [person],” she said while addressing a rally in Bahawalpur.

Maryam Nawaz asks Supreme Court to remain impartial

“The public will bring down the revolution he [Imran Khan] wants to bring through the Supreme Court.”

On Thursday, Khan gave a six-day deadline to the government for announcing elections and dissolving assemblies.

“We are giving six days to the government for the announcement of election date. If the government does not dissolve assemblies within a week, we will launch our march again. And this time, we will be fully prepared,” the PTI chief had warned then.