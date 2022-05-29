Cotton Spot Rates

ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (May 28, 2022)....
Recorder Report 29 May, 2022

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (May 28, 2022).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi   Ex KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                   on 27-05-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        22,500        180        22,680        21,680     + 1000/-
Equivalent
40 kgs           24,113        193        24,306        23,234     + 1072/-
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

