ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
ASC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.73%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.17%)
BOP 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.89%)
FFL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
FNEL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.26%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.69%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.96%)
PRL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.5%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-9.79%)
SNGP 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.02%)
TELE 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
TPL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 18.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.32%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.33%)
TRG 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.39%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By 29.5 (0.7%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 42,861 Increased By 319.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 16,276 Increased By 133.1 (0.82%)
May 28, 2022
Pakistan

Famed Pakistani mountaineer Sadpara passes away

...
28 May, 2022

SKARDU: Renowned Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara passed away in the wee hours of Friday at the age of 55.

Ali Raza Sadpara had suffered critical injuries after falling from a mountain during a routine climbing practice near his village in Skardu. He met an accident while pre-expedition preparation of his K2 summer expedition and got severe injuries.

He was under treatment at the RHQ Hospital Skardu, in Gilgit Baltistan where he breathed his last on Friday.

During a career that started in 1986, Ali Raza Sadpara has summited 17 8,000m peaks, including each one in Pakistan except K2.

He has climbed many signature Pakistani 8,000’ers multiple times, including Broad Peak (8,047m) and Gasherbrum I (8068m) four times, and Gasherbrum II (8,035m) five times, most recently last summer.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday expressed grief on the sad demise of renowned Pakistani Mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara.

The ISPR Director General shared the condolence message of Army Chief on his official Twitter handle.

“May Allah Almighty bless the departed soul in eternal peace, Ameen,” the COAS said in his message.—Agencies

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa Ali Raza Sadpara Pakistani mountaineer

