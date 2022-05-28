Famed Pakistani mountaineer Sadpara passes away

SKARDU: Renowned Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara passed away in the wee hours of Friday at the age of 55.

Ali Raza Sadpara had suffered critical injuries after falling from a mountain during a routine climbing practice near his village in Skardu. He met an accident while pre-expedition preparation of his K2 summer expedition and got severe injuries.

He was under treatment at the RHQ Hospital Skardu, in Gilgit Baltistan where he breathed his last on Friday.

During a career that started in 1986, Ali Raza Sadpara has summited 17 8,000m peaks, including each one in Pakistan except K2.

He has climbed many signature Pakistani 8,000’ers multiple times, including Broad Peak (8,047m) and Gasherbrum I (8068m) four times, and Gasherbrum II (8,035m) five times, most recently last summer.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday expressed grief on the sad demise of renowned Pakistani Mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara.

The ISPR Director General shared the condolence message of Army Chief on his official Twitter handle.

“May Allah Almighty bless the departed soul in eternal peace, Ameen,” the COAS said in his message.—Agencies