ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
ASC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.73%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.17%)
BOP 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.89%)
FFL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
FNEL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.26%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.69%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.96%)
PRL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.5%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-9.79%)
SNGP 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.02%)
TELE 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
TPL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 18.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.32%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.33%)
TRG 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.39%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By 29.5 (0.7%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 42,861 Increased By 319.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 16,276 Increased By 133.1 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
May 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

IMF secures $40 billion so far for new sustainability trust

Reuters 27 May, 2022

LONDON/NEW YORK: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has received $40 billion in pledges for its new Resilience and Sustainability Trust to address challenges such as climate change, IMF head Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday, close to their target set last month.

Building resilience to the effects of climate change will cost trillions of dollars over the next decade, she said in a pre-recorded speech broadcast to the Ibrahim Governance Forum, an Africa-focused conference.

Climate investment globally needs to increase by up to six times from the roughly $640 billion spent in 2020, to keep global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report said in April.

IMF says Sri Lanka aid contingent on debt sustainability

“The devastasting effects of climate change are robbing Africa of lives and livelihoods,” Georgieva told the conference, which was scheduled to mark six months until the COP27 climate conference in Cairo.

The IMF launched the new financing facility for low and middle-income countries in April, with the goal of raising at least $45 billion.

Its finance director had said it would need to receive “a substantial fraction” of the total before starting operations of the new trust by the time of the meetings of the IMF and World Bank in October.

Georgieva said at the conference that many African countries were dealing with droughts that were increasing food and political insecurity.

IMF to continue ‘close engagement with Pakistan’ as Doha talks conclude without programme revival

“Now the surge in food, fuel and fertiliser prices have dramatically raised import costs, all in the context of already high sovereign debt and limited fiscal capacity,” Georgieva said.

“African countries cannot face these overlapping crises - climate, food, pandemic - alone,” she said, adding that IMF lending to African countries in the last year was 13 times the annual average.

World Bank IMF International Monetary fund African countries sustainability trust

Comments

1000 characters

IMF secures $40 billion so far for new sustainability trust

After a 16-session losing streak, rupee gains in spectacular fashion

Intra-day gains clipped: KSE-100 ends 0.75% higher

Musadik dismisses PTI claims that previous govt was looking to buy oil from Russia

Voting rights for overseas Pakistanis have not been revoked: law minister

Nepra okays Rs4.83 per unit hike in K-Electric tariff

US issues sanctions targeting North Korean weapons of mass destruction program

Brent could push past $150/bbl if Russian oil exports shrink: Bank of America

PBC proposes targeted fuel subsidy, reduction in work week

Govt jacks up flour rates at utility stores

Senate passes NAB law amendment bill, Election Act amendment

Read more stories