ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
ASC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.73%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.17%)
BOP 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.89%)
FFL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
FNEL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.26%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.69%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.96%)
PRL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.5%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-9.79%)
SNGP 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.02%)
TELE 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
TPL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 18.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.32%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.33%)
TRG 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.39%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By 29.5 (0.7%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 42,861 Increased By 319.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 16,276 Increased By 133.1 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
May 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Review: How did Pakistan's markets react to the hike in fuel prices?

  • Flour and energy prices increased, rupee recovered, and KSE-100 made huge intra-day gains before succumbing to profit-taking
Omar Qureshi 27 May, 2022

After the government notified the single largest hike in the prices of petroleum products on Thursday night, Pakistan's commodity prices and markets reacted in a mixed manner.

While announcing the increase in the petrol price, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail expressed hope of Pakistan reaching an understanding on a staff-level agreement with the IMF. This was key for the currency and equities markets.

The energy subsidy's rollback was a key condition laid down by the global lender for revival of the $6-billion Extended Fund Facility.

POL products’ prices hiked by Rs30 per litre

While the minister acknowledged that the increase would contribute to inflation to some extent, he stressed that the government had no other choice as it had already provided Rs56 per litre subsidy on diesel. For context, inflation in April stood at 13.4%, prompting the central bank to raise interest rates by 150 basis points in its monetary policy announcement earlier this week.

Following the increase in fuel prices, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved on Friday a price increase of Rs4.83 per unit in K-Electric’s power tariff on account of fuel cost adjustment for March 2022. The increase will reflect in the bills of customers for June 2022.

Nepra okays Rs4.83 per unit hike in K-Electric tariff

The government also raised flour prices by Rs180. As per a notification issued by the Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan, a 20kg bag will now be available at Rs980 compared to the previous price of Rs800, an increase of Rs180. In other markets, the price is likely to be much higher.

Govt jacks up flour rates at utility stores

Meanwhile, the price of a 10kg flour bag jumped up to Rs490 per bag as compared to the previous rate of Rs400, registering a hike of Rs90.

However, the equities and currency markets reacted positively to the development as the rupee ended its 16-session decline and recovered by a significant Rs2.25 or 1.13% to close at 199.76 in the inter-bank market.

After a 16-session losing streak, rupee gains in spectacular fashion

Investor spirits at the Pakistan Stock Exchange strengthened as well as the KSE-100 index powered over 1,000 points in intra-day trading before closing with a gain of 319.74 points or 0.75% at 42,861.45 points as profit-taking kicked in.

Stock market rejoices, KSE-100 gains over 900 points in intra-day trading

Regardless of how markets reacted, one can safely say that inflation is likely to jump in coming months. How the government tackles the incoming wave of higher inflation is the real question.

Inflation in Pakistan

Wheat petrol nepra Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX / KSE) KElectric Oil flour

Comments

1000 characters

Review: How did Pakistan's markets react to the hike in fuel prices?

After a 16-session losing streak, rupee gains in spectacular fashion

Intra-day gains clipped: KSE-100 ends 0.75% higher

Musadik dismisses PTI claims that previous govt was looking to buy oil from Russia

U.S. SEC looking into Musk's Twitter stake purchase

Voting rights for overseas Pakistanis have not been revoked: law minister

Nepra okays Rs4.83 per unit hike in K-Electric tariff

US issues sanctions targeting North Korean weapons of mass destruction program

Rana Sanaullah vows not to let protesters enter Islamabad ‘ever again’

Brent could push past $150/bbl if Russian oil exports shrink: Bank of America

PBC proposes targeted fuel subsidy, reduction in work week

Read more stories