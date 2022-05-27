ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.97%)
Pakistan

ABAD gives certificates to trained engineers

Recorder Report 27 May, 2022

KARACHI: Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) has awarded certificates to fresh Diploma Engineers, who completed Internship under “Build4Skills” –an International project of German organization GIZ.

A certificate award ceremony for fresh Diploma Engineers was held at the ABAD House here on Thursday. German Consul General Holger Ziegeler was the Chief Guest.

ABAD office-bearers and Member of TEVTA Accreditation and Quality Evaluation Committee, Director Operations Sindh TEVTA Liaqat Jamro and others were present on this occasion.

Addressing the ceremony Holger Ziegeler felicitated young Diploma Engineers on completing the training. He emphasized that Pakistan needs to enhance skills, productivity and capacity building of youth joining the labour market. He said that the rate of success of all those diploma engineers, who participated in the training, will be doubled in their respective fields.

Speaking on this occasion Senior Vice Chairman ABAD Hanif Memon said that the role of ABAD has remained very important in the construction industry since last fifty years. ABAD has always assisted the government for making policies regarding construction industry, especially low-cost housing, he said, adding that training of fresh diploma engineers under the GIZ international project “Build4Skills” on sites of ABAD members is also a part of this policy. He praised to Chairman Southern Region Sufian Adhia and former Chairman Southern Region Danish Bin Rauf for engaging GIZ for the training of young diploma engineers and close cooperation in this direction. Former Chairman Fayaz Ilyas, Chairman Southern Region Sufian Adhia and Danish Bin Rauf also addressed the ceremony.

Under “Build4Skills” project of GIZ thirty seven fresh Diploma Engineers, who completed 6 weeks training, were provided with onsite training on project sites of ABAD members. Every trainee Diploma Engineer is paid Rs 37500 after completion of the training.

