Pakistan

US-Pakistan relationship: Ambassador Masood highlights role of American Pakistanis

Press Release 27 May, 2022

KARACHI: The Invest in Pakistan Conference was held in the Plug n’Play Centre at the Silicon Valley in Sunnyvale, San Francisco, on May 15, 2022. The Conference will serve as an excellent forum for Pakistan to highlight the exciting opportunities that Pakistan professionals can offer to international investors.

More than 300 participants including Venture Capitalists, CEO’s, IT Professionals and Business Startups were invited to attend the Conference.

Masood Khan, Pakistani Ambassador to the USA also attended the Conference. He appreciated the contribution and the role played by the American Pakistanis in the US Pakistan relationship. He highlighted the business potential of Pakistan, incentives available to foreign investors, and IT potential of the Pakistani youth.

The Conference was attended by WANZ Global Chairman, Shoaib Ahmad, CEO WANZ international technology, Syed Aminullah Hussaini accompanied by Director General, Higher Education Commission Sindh Noman Ahsan and head of marketing IoBM Nabhan Karim and Wajahat Hussain.

The WANZ group highlighted the contribution and the role played by the Group in bridging the demand and supply gap in the digital world, both locally and abroad.

The Conference was appraised that WANZ was to participate in the Pak Tech Expo Conference scheduled in Santa Clara Conference Centre in September 2022.

WANZ will sponsor 25 of the 75 Pakistani startups identified and short listed by it in the Conference where these startups will get an opportunity to meet foreign investors and venture capitalists who will show case and display their products.

The startups will have an opportunity to inform the various features of their products, technologies used, advantages and costs.

