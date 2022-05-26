ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.97%)
ASC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
ASL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.23%)
BOP 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
CNERGY 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.92%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.65%)
GGGL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.76%)
GGL 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.28%)
GTECH 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.59%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.61%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.97%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2%)
PRL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.71%)
PTC 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (8.67%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.38%)
SNGP 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.12%)
TELE 11.76 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.4%)
TPL 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.34%)
TPLP 17.68 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.19%)
TREET 30.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.15%)
TRG 81.68 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.18%)
UNITY 23.27 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.77%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.9%)
YOUW 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,233 Increased By 69.5 (1.67%)
BR30 15,486 Increased By 584.9 (3.93%)
KSE100 42,542 Increased By 529.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 16,143 Increased By 230 (1.45%)
Ibrahimovic endured sleepless nights to deliver Serie A title for Milan

AFP 26 May, 2022

PARIS: Swedish veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic said Thursday he endured six months of sleepless nights due to a painful knee because he was determined to fulfil his promise to AC Milan of delivering their first Serie A crown in 11 years.

The 40-year-old striker underwent knee surgery on his left knee – reconstructing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) – in Lyon on Wednesday and faces seven to eight months on the sidelines.

“For the last six months I played without an ACL in my left knee,” he wrote on Instagram.

“A swollen knee for six months. Took more than 20 injections in six months.

Ibrahimovic out ‘seven to eight months’ after knee surgery

“(Drained) the knee once a week for six months. Painkillers every day for six months.

“Barely slept for six months because of the pain. I have never suffered so much on and off the pitch.”

The former Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United player had an operation on the same knee in June 2021, which ruled him out of the postponed Euro 2020 finals, and an Achilles tendon problem further restricted his appearances for Milan last season.

Ibrahimovic revelled in his contribution to Milan’s success.

“I made something impossible… possible,” he said.

“In my mind I had only one objective, to make my teammates and coach (Stefano Pioli) champions of Italy because I made them a promise.

“Today I have a new ACL and another trophy.”

Barcelona Zlatan Ibrahimovic AC Milan knee injury knee surgery

