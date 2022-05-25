ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5%)
ASC 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.9%)
ASL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.83%)
AVN 74.41 Increased By ▲ 5.21 (7.53%)
BOP 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.72%)
FFL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.37%)
GGGL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.8%)
GGL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (7.53%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.83%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.81%)
KEL 2.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.2%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.08%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.33%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.39%)
PRL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.06%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
SILK 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.19%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.9%)
TPLP 16.65 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (8.26%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.85%)
TRG 78.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.35%)
WAVES 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.47%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 7.5 (0.18%)
BR30 14,902 Increased By 371.2 (2.55%)
KSE100 42,013 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,913 Increased By 10.4 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ibrahimovic out ‘seven to eight months’ after knee surgery

AFP 25 May, 2022

MILAN: Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be out of action for seven to eight months after the veteran striker underwent successful knee surgery, new Serie A champions AC Milan announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, Milan said that the 40-year-old striker went under the knife in the French city of Lyon on Wednesday, an operation which the club said had been scheduled some time ago.

Ibrahimovic has missed large chunks of the past season with injuries, Milan relying on France forward Olivier Giroud in their charge to a first league title in 11 years.

Salah staying at Liverpool ‘for sure’ next season as Mane hints at exit

After Sunday’s 3-0 win at Sassuolo which decided the title in Milan’s favour, Swede Ibrahimovic said he had to see how he was physically before he decided whether to carry on playing.

He had already missed Euro 2020 after surgery on his left knee last year before an Achilles tendon problem which cost him his starting position up front for Milan.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic AC Milan knee surgery

Comments

1000 characters

Ibrahimovic out ‘seven to eight months’ after knee surgery

Karot Hydropower Project to be made operational soon: PM Shehbaz

Bhutto scion Bilawal rejects Imran's allegations, rebuilds ties with West at Davos

After over 500-point plunge, KSE-100 closes marginally positive

Indian court orders life in jail for Yasin Malik

Blasts in Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif kill 9

Grateful to Punjab for rejecting PTI's violent long march: Rana Sanaullah

Vedanta to finalize $20 billion Indian chip, display unit site by mid-June: Chairman

Oil edges higher on tight supply, surge in U.S. refining activity

Pakistan receives offers in 500,000 tonne wheat tender

UAE wins contract to operate Afghan airport ground services

Read more stories