Dubai designated as best coastal city break destination

Dubai has been named the world’s best coastal city break in a study by Compare the Market, reported The National. The city was named the “ultimate combination of city and beach”, according to the price comparison website.

Dubai houses some of the world’s leading luxury and bespoke hotel and resort chains, the best in fine dining, a selection of luxury and couture shopping among other attractions. The city scored a high score of 8.13 out of 10 in the study.

The Emirati city was top-ranked for its average annual temperatures of 27 degrees, although researchers did note that “at the very peak of summer, it may even be too hot,” according to the report.

Additionally, a low average annual rainfall of less than 160mm also added to its appeal as it meant less chances for sudden downpours for travelers, making vacation planning simpler.

Adding to that, the city has a plethora of activities for individuals combined. Amongst the activities offered, travelers can take note of water parks, amusement parks, golf courses, malls and museums along with culturally authentic activities such as desert safaris and more.

The city offers more than 3,315 activities along with over 12,000 restaurants, according to reports.

The second location for the world’s best coastal city was a tie between Dubrovnik, Croatia and Valencia, Spain.

The Adriatic city is now best known as the setting for the now globally-loved and culturally significant HBO series, Game of Thrones, where Dubrovnik served as the picturesque location for King’s Landing in several seasons.

This too topped the study for having the most things to see and do along with the highest number of restaurants per 100,000 people.

Sharing second place, Spain’s third-largest city scored highly across the board with top results for being a safe place to visit and its low annual average rainfall.

