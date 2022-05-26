Govt rules out reconciliation with PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Musaddiq Malik and Khurram Dastgir Wednesday said that their government was in no mood to compromise with the long marchers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which caused the death of a policeman and weapons and ammunition were recovered during a raid in Lahore.

In a press conference, they said that there would be no reconciliation with the PTI leaders. In the name of Azadi March, the marchers could not overthrow a constitutional government, however, as per law spreading chaos was not a democratic right of the people and would be dealt with an iron hand, they said.

Amid blockades and crackdown against party workers across the country, the PTI began their march towards Islamabad on Imran Khan’s call on Tuesday.

Khurram said that it was clear stance of the government that it would not reconcile with those who attacked the parliament, kidnapped media persons, disgraced Masjid-e-Nabavi (SAW) and passed immoral remarks against women in the past.

Protesters set police van on fire during clash with security personnel in Karachi

The minister said that they would defend the constitutional and elected government and rights of the common man at every cost.

Khurram maintained that former PM Imran and his group were once again bent on attacking the federal capital and the constitutional government by ruthlessly using the financial and law enforcement agencies’ resources as he did in the past in the year 2016 during his dharna at D-Chowk.

The incumbent government, which was a broad-base and national government having representation of all the political parties, would protect the fundamental rights of the people and the properties in the entire country while implementing the guidelines of the court’s verdict in Faizabad sit-in in February 2019.

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said there was no shortage of petrol in the country as we have enough oil reserves at present.

