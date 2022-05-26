Kashmiri leaders describe ruling against Yasin as ‘judicial murder’

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiri leadership while condemning the life imprisonment for Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik has termed the conviction as judicial murder, saying the Indian government registered fabricated cases against him and his lawyer has boycotted the trial due to his impartiality.

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan and President Chaudhary Sultan Mahmood, here on Wednesday said: “We call on the international community to play due role for the release of Yasin Malik by raising voice against his sentencing under a fake trial”.

The AJK leaders also urged the global community to launch a protest against the sentence of Yasin Malik, saying Malik’s punishment is a reflection of Modi government’s oppressive and aggressive thinking.

AJK Prime Minister Ilyas said that the verdict against Yasin Malik was clear proof of the fake judicial system of India, adding that Modi’s fascism cannot stop Kashmiris from their right to freedom.

He further termed the verdict as a grave violation of basic human rights and said that it has exposed India’s human rights abusing regime that was hell-bent on choking every dissenting voice in Kashmir by using its judiciary. Denouncing the verdict, the AJK prime minister said India cannot suppress the voice of Yasin Malik by punishing him under fake and fabricated cases.

“Every household in Kashmir is resonating with the thoughts and ideas of Yasin Malik”, he said, adding Malik is a great freedom fighter, a hero of Kashmiri nation.

“Coercive tactics, atrocities and blatant violations of human rights cannot stand in the way of Kashmiris’ independence”, he said adding that Yasin Malik and his associates did not bow down despite all the oppressive tactics by the Indian authorities. He further added that the punishment meted out to Yasin Malik is not only illegal and immoral but a violation of international law. “Those who fight and resist for independence are not terrorists but freedom fighters”.

AJK President Chaudhary Sultan Mahmood in his statement while condemning the Indian court’s verdict against Yasin Malik said: “In this regard, I have written letters to the UN Secretary-General, world leaders, and various parliaments calling for the release of Yasin Malik”.

He further said that the Indian government is martyring the youth in occupied Kashmir in fake encounters. Malik, a symbol of Kashmir’s independence, was physically abused and subjected to various forms of torture while incarcerated, Mahmood said.

Meanwhile, the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) presented a memorandum to the Indian High Commissioner expressing resentment over framing a fabricated case against pro-freedom leader Yasin Malik.

JKLFN diverted the attention of the Indian government towards the brutalities of the Indian forces and gross violation of human rights in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

“Muhammad Yasin Malik is a political activist of State of JK, which according to International Law, is a disputed territory between India and Pakistan”, JKLF stated, further highlighting, “United Nations allows people of JK for any kind of struggle for their right to self-determination till plebiscite”.

The party further reiterated that the JKLF leader had no connection with terror activities and was being convicted on fabricated charges framed by Indian authorities.

Condemning the decision of the Indian court, the JKLF warned of resistance and demonstrations by Kashmiris all over the world against the unjust trial and judicial victimisation of the JKLF leader, Yasin.

