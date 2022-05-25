UET, Pakistan Tobacco Board sign accord

PESHAWAR: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar and Pakistan Tobacco Board (PTB) entered into collaboration where National Center for Big Data and Cloud Computing (NCBC) will work together on the detection and estimation of tobacco crop through Geographic Image Analysis for 2022 to 2023, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The documents were endorsed by Dr Waqas Gilani, Chief Statistical Officer PTB and Director ORIC Dr Nasru Minallah in presence of Vice-Chancellor UET Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain.

Secretary PTB Dr Qaizar Ahmed said the PTB will support the NCBC to identify fields of tobacco in their respective regions through GPS and assist NCBC in sharing the statistical tobacco crop and yield related information to enhance the NCBC system for improved Tobacco analysis.

NCBC, as per UET consultancy policy, will provide services in detection of tobacco fields, through advanced geographic image analysis with NCBC’s state of the art Remote Sensing Technologies.

