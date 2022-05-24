Ziquad moon sighting likely on 31st

KARACHI: The Met Office on Monday forecast that the Ziquad moon is expected to be visible on May 31, 2022, namely Shawwal 29, 1443 AH.

The new moon of Ziquad, 1443 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 4:30 pm PST on May 30, 2022, it cited astronomical parameters.

In line with the parameters, it said, there is a “good” chance of sighting the new moon of Ziquad, 1443 AH on the evening of May 31, 2022 i.e. on 29th of Shawwal, 1443 AH.

The climate record suggested that the weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy in most parts of the country.

