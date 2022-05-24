Imran makes surprise visit to Saddar Bazaar in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan made a surprise visit of Saddar Bazaar in Peshawar on Monday evening.

The Former premier visited Pesharwar’s Fawara Chowk in Saddar market along with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan, Murad Saeed, Pervaiz Khattak and Shehbaz Gill.

Imran Khan visited the crowded market without any kind of protocol or security. The visitors and the shopkeepers in the market got excited to see Imran Khan between them and were seen taking his photos and making selfies with him.

The people also chanted slogans against the incumbent government against which Imran Khan will launch his long march on Islamabad on May 25.

After his brief visit, PTI chairman left the market in his vehicle.

This was the second time the former prime minister visited a public place after getting ousted. He first made such surprise visit in Islamabad’s G-9 Markaz in April.