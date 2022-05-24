ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.65%)
All cities to be in lockdown if PTI’s march stopped: Shafqat

Recorder Report 24 May, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood has warned the government that if it attempts to stop the PTI’s Haqeeqi Azadi March to Islamabad on May 25, all cities will be locked down.

While addressing a press conference here on Monday, the former federal education Minister said that it has come to their knowledge that the government has made a list of people for the arrests; “It should refrain from creating hurdles in the way of the march. A large number of people will come to Islamabad and the Haqeeqi Azadi March will be held against the imported government,” he added.

According to him, they permitted marches to enter Islamabad during their tenure. A peaceful march is their basic right and the law also allows it; thus no attempt should be made to stop it. Moreover, there is a message to the police and bureaucrats that the PTI did not take any action against anyone and it will be keeping an eye on everyone.

He averred that PTI Chairman Imran Khan will lead the march from Peshawar, “There is so much excitement in the people as everyone is ready to participate in the historic event.” He advised the people to leave early and arrive before 3 pm in Islamabad.

He took on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saying that his government, running on one vote, has not made a single decision since assuming office over a month ago.

