Daraz organises women bike rally

LAHORE: Over 50 women raced their two-wheelers and rolled out on Sunday in an all-women biker’s rally organised by Daraz, the leading e-commerce platform in Pakistan, in partnership with Pink Riders as part of Daraz WOW Women Week celebrations.

The women’s bike rally was also a sign of breaking the bias, ruling the streets, riding their dreams, and WOWing the world with confidence and style. The rally delivered a message of women empowerment, women taking charge of their lives, showcasing their existence in social spaces, exercising their simple right to commute however they want or breaking gender roles.

The organisers emphasised providing equal opportunities for women in all walks of life and said there should be a continuous struggle to provide equal rights for female entrepreneurs and online female shoppers in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022