Paris wheat

PARIS: Euronext wheat extended a pullback on Friday from near-record highs earlier this week, pressured by a further slide in Chicago and reports that India could ease an export ban. Over the week, the contract was up 1%, having given up most of its gains since Tuesday’s peak of 444.50 euros that was a life-of-contract high and near an all-time peak of 450 euros for Euronext. Chicago wheat also fell for a third straight session to a one-week low.

India is considering allowing traders to ship out wheat sitting at ports after a sudden ban on exports prevented dealers from loading cargoes, Reuters reported on Thursday.