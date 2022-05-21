ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
Brecorder Logo
May 21, 2022
Pakistan

Fazl steps up criticism on Imran

Recorder Report 21 May, 2022

Karachi: Chief of Jamiat Ulema-Islam- Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazalur Rehman dubbing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan as “mischievous” accused him of the sloganeering incident happened recently in Madina, Saudi Arabia.

Addressing a mammoth gathering of his party’s workers titled “Tahafuz-e-Harm Rasool (PBUH)”, close to Mazar-e-Quaid the other night he asked the public to keep distance from Imran Khan.

The gathering was held to denounce the incident of heckling that happened on April 28, 2022 when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet members visited the Masjid-e-Nabwi (PBUH), Saudi Arabia.

Maulana Fazal pledged to his supporters that he will leave no stone unturned to drown Imran Khan’s “mischief” into the sea. “An immediate action should be taken against those created disrespectful situation at the tomb of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Masjid-e-Nabwi,” he said.

He also called the elements involved in this incident as “agents of Jewish lobby”. He threatened that anyone tried to commit disrespect to the two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia will be punished strictly.

In an inciting tone, he said that it is hard for people to control patience when it comes to the respect of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). “We (the present coalition government) are struggling for stability and survival of the country,” he claimed.

He said that the public should fight Imran Khan, as he is “mischievous”. Former premier, Nawaz Sharif was ousted to create a political instability in the country. He also questioned the merit of a suo moto notice taken on a speech of Imran Khan at the PTI’s political gathering.

He was of the opinion that courts should not succumb to any pressure and perform their job in line with the Constitution.

He also assured loyalty to Pakistan Army, saying that he and his party workers will defend the motherland abreast. However, he asked the “established” not to intervene in the country’s politics.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Army Imran Khan Maulana Fazalur Rehman JUI F

