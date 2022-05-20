PTI core committee to decide final date for Islamabad march on Sunday: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that he had summoned a session of PTI's core committee on Sunday in Peshawar to finalise the date for his party's much-anticipated long march to Islamabad, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a huge rally in Multan, Khan said that his party's much-anticipated long march to Islamabad will commence any day between May 25 and May 29.

“I’m informing you in advance so that you can ramp up your preparations for the historic march that will change the dynamics of the country’s politics for good,” Imran Khan said, adding that they will put forward only one demand, which is to dissolve assemblies immediately and announce a date for fresh elections.

The former premier said that a few more months of this "imported government" would completely expose their so-called "experienced" team. However, this will not be in the interest of the country as they have brought the economy on the verge of collapse.

"If they stay in power any longer, they will turn Pakistan into Sri Lanka. That's why I demand an election date as soon as possible and dissolution of assemblies."

Goal behind protests is to attain ‘real freedom’: Imran Khan

Khan said that they [the PDM] were busy conspiring against him but now that they have assumed power, they must tell us why they are struggling to govern the country.

The former premier said that his government made record tax collections, IT exports surged by 75 percent during his tenure and Pakistan's employment rate was the highest in the entire sub-continent.

He said a wave of inflation is on its way because when the rupee depreciates, "it has an impact on everything".

"A convict is taking decisions. Sometimes they are asking the National Security Committee to hike prices," he said.

The PTI chairman deplored that the country unfortunately got rulers that mostly bowed down before the US. He added that this bought bad repute to the country.

The former prime minister said that this was the reason that the conspiracy was hatched to oust him from office. He added that the conspiracy was supported by those who "looted" the country for 30 years.

Khan continued that the opposition during his government put pressure on him through different tactics to force him to ignore their corruption cases and give "another NRO".

"If I would have forgiven their cases then this would mean that I did not come to power based on an ideology or to run a movement for justice. It would have meant I came to do politics over a seat just like Gen Musharraf forgave them to save his seat," said the PTI Chairman.

The former prime minister thanked the people of Multan for giving him a warm welcome. He added that he used to pray that the Pakistani nation awakens so it does not bow down before any mafia and superpower.

He also thanked the woman and youth for attending his rally, saying that no revolution can become “successful” till women and youth participate in it.

Since his ouster as prime minister on April 10, Khan has held a series of large public rallies across the country, terming his ouster a foreign conspiracy and urging the public to prepare for a march to the capital to pressure the authorities into announcing a new election in the country.