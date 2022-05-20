Raja Riaz appointed opposition leader in National Assembly

Dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Raja Riaz has been appointed as leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Aaj News reported.

“Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf declares MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad as the leader of the opposition in the NA under Rule 39 of the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in the NA,” said a statement issued on the official Twitter handle of the National Assembly of Pakistan on Friday.

A notification has also been issued in this regard.

As per details, Raja Riaz had submitted an application signed by 16 dissident lawmakers of PTI in the National Assembly secretariat for nominating him as the opposition leader.

Previously, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) MNA Ghous Bakhsh Mahar and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) MNA Moonis Elahi were also in the race, but Moonis withdrew his nomination to pave the way for one of the two candidates.

Earlier, the deputy speaker had sought names from the aspiring candidates for the opposition leader and the one who would have the support of the majority of opposition lawmakers will be nominated for the slot.

Raja Riaz who switched sides from PTI during the vote of no-confidence against the then prime minister Imran Khan had previously announced that he will contest the next general election on the ticket of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).