ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
ASC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
ASL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.2%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
CNERGY 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.72%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
GGL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GTECH 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.16%)
KOSM 3.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PRL 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.05%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.65%)
SNGP 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
TREET 29.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.69%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.52%)
YOUW 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,281 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 14,910 Increased By 12.9 (0.09%)
KSE100 43,101 Increased By 117.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,367 Increased By 17 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
May 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Raja Riaz appointed opposition leader in National Assembly

BR Web Desk 20 May, 2022

Dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Raja Riaz has been appointed as leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Aaj News reported.

“Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf declares MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad as the leader of the opposition in the NA under Rule 39 of the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in the NA,” said a statement issued on the official Twitter handle of the National Assembly of Pakistan on Friday.

A notification has also been issued in this regard.

As per details, Raja Riaz had submitted an application signed by 16 dissident lawmakers of PTI in the National Assembly secretariat for nominating him as the opposition leader.

Previously, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) MNA Ghous Bakhsh Mahar and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) MNA Moonis Elahi were also in the race, but Moonis withdrew his nomination to pave the way for one of the two candidates.

Resignations of PTI MPs: Verification process gets under way, says NA Speaker

Earlier, the deputy speaker had sought names from the aspiring candidates for the opposition leader and the one who would have the support of the majority of opposition lawmakers will be nominated for the slot.

Raja Riaz who switched sides from PTI during the vote of no-confidence against the then prime minister Imran Khan had previously announced that he will contest the next general election on the ticket of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Leader of Opposition Raja Riaz Ahmad Dissidents PTI MNA

Comments

1000 characters

Raja Riaz appointed opposition leader in National Assembly

Government to present budget on June 10

Positivity returns to bourse, KSE-100 ends week up 117 points

ECP verdict on dissident MPAs will not affect Punjab govt: Information Minister

Defence cooperation between Pakistan, Turkey to deepen ties: PM Shehbaz

Pharma giant GSK says ‘no basis' for paracetamol bribe allegations

FM Bilawal to visit China on Saturday

Jul-April FDI falls 1.6% year-on-year to $1.46bn

ECP de-seats PTI dissident MPAs who voted for Hamza as Punjab CM

Miftah asks multinationals to present export plan in exchange for tax breaks

High-profile criminal cases: Apex court bars transfers, new appointments

Read more stories