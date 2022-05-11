Resignations of PTI MPs: Verification process gets under way, says NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Tuesday said that the verification process of resignations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers has been started.

Talking to the media outside his office in the Parliament, he said that the PTI members should appear for personal verification.

“The resignation letter should be handwritten by every member,” Ashraf said.

“The members have been dispatched letters calling them for verification of their resignations. A letter has also been sent to Imran Khan,” the Speaker said.

“Imran Khan is also a member of the National Assembly, he has to verify his resignation from membership of the house,” he added.

“I will make a decision if the PTI members did not confirm their resignations,” Ashraf said.

Commenting about the opposition leader, the Speaker said that a member of the house having the support of maximum legislators will become the Leader of the Opposition.

Talking on the electoral reforms, he said a parliamentary committee of 30 members will be constituted, including 20 National Assembly members and 10 Senators. He said that for this purpose, letters have been written to all parliamentary leaders including Imran Khan for constituting a parliamentary committee.

He said the electoral reforms process will go ahead during the budget session.

The decision about elections will be taken after the electoral reforms, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022