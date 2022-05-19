Pakistan Army soldier martyred in South Waziristan IED blast: ISPR

A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack in the Makeen area of the South Waziristan district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Thursday.

The IED blast targeted the military convoy when it was passing through the Makeen area of the South Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

As a result, Havaldar Muhammad Sanwar (age 39 yrs, resident of Jehlum) embraced martyrdom.

"The area clearance operation is being carried out to eliminate terrorists in the area," the ISPR added.

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan District: ISPR

Separately, the security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan District on May 17 and killed a terrorist.

The ISPR said that the terrorist, identified as Terrorist Muhammad Altaf, was killed during an intense exchange of fire.

It said that weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces.