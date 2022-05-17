Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan District: ISPR

Security forces killed two “most wanted” terrorists in Boya, North Waziristan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

As per a press release, on the night of May 16 and 17, an exchange of fire took place during which two terrorists identified as Commander Rasheed alias Jabir and Abdul Salam alias Chamtoo were killed.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities in the area,” ISPR said, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

Three soldiers, children martyred in suicide bombing in Miranshah: ISPR

On Monday, three Pakistan Army soldiers and as many children were martyred in a suicide bombing in Miranshah, North Waziristan.

“Intelligence agencies are investigating to find out about [the] suicide bomber and his handlers/facilitators,” the ISPR had said at the time.

Last month, seven soldiers embraced martyrdom after terrorists ambushed a military convoy near the Pak-Afghan border area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district.