Cheema challenges his removal as Punjab governor in IHC

Omar Sarfraz Cheema challenged on Thursday his removal as Punjab governor in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Aaj News reported.

In his petition, Cheema said his removal as Punjab governor has created a constitutional crisis in the province and claimed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif illegally ousted him to benefit his son Hamza Shehbaz, who was elected as Punjab chief minister last month.

Cheema had questioned the validity of the resignation of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar as well as Hamza being voted in to replace him. Cheema refused to administer oath to Hamza as CM following which the PM advised President Alvi to remove Cheema from office.

Alvi rejected the PM's advice but the Cabinet Division still ordered Cheema's removal. In his petition, Cheema said action should be ordered against the Cabinet Division official who issued the order.

Cheema deems his removal as Punjab governor 'unconstitutional'

Last week, Cheema had rejected the notification issued by the Cabinet Division to dismiss him as Punjab govenror, saying it was "unconstitutional".

In a tweet at the time, Cheema said the summary for his removal sent by PM Shehbaz to President Alvi was rejected due to "exceptional circumstances" and the fact that the the Cabinet Division still issued a notification for his dismissal is therefore, wrong.

Punjab governor continues to speak out against Hamza Shehbaz

He added that he was consulting with constitutional experts and will soon announce his next move.

As per the Cabinet Division’s notification, Cheema was told that he had been removed from his office and Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi would be acting governor.

Meanwhile, Hamza's future as Punjab CM is also uncertain after a decision by the Supreme Court threw into question the validity of the votes he recieved from PTI dissident MNAs.