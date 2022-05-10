Cheema deems his removal as Punjab governor 'unconstitutional'

Omar Sarfraz Cheema said on Tuesday the notification issued by the Cabinet Division to dismiss him as Punjab govenror is "unconstitutional".

In a tweet, Cheema said the summary for his removal sent by PM Shehbaz Sharif to President Arif Alvi was rejected due to "exceptional circumstances" and the fact that the the Cabinet Division still issued a notification for his dismissal is therefore wrong.

He added that he is consulting with constitutional experts and will soon announce his next move.

Amid controversy around Cheema refusing to administer oath to PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab chief minister, the government tried to remove the governor from office.

But President Alvi rejected PM Shehbaz’s advice to remove Cheema.

"The president is committed to stand by the provisions of the Constitution of Pakistan in these difficult times and strongly rejected the advice of the prime minister to remove the Punjab governor," said the press release from the president's secretariat.

President Alvi said he was convinced that the removal of the governor would be unfair and against the norms of justice.

Following this, in a late night development on Monday, the federal government said Cheema has ceased to hold office on the advice of the prime minister sent to the president on April 17, and reinforced on May 1.

“No.3-1/2022-Min.II - In terms of Article 101 and Proviso to Article 48 (1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, read with serial advice(s) rendered on 17-04-2022 and 01-05-2022 for removal of Governor of the Punjab, Omar Sarfraz Cheema ceases to hold the office of the Governor of the Punjab, with immediate effect," the notification read.

Punjab governor ‘removed’

"The speaker of the Punjab Assembly shall perform the functions of governor Punjab as acting governor till the appointment of a new governor, in accordance with Article 104 of the Constitution," it added.