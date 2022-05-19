ANL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
ASC 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
ASL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
AVN 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.42%)
BOP 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
FFL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FNEL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
GGGL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.19%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.77%)
GTECH 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 2.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.77%)
KOSM 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.88%)
MLCF 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.25%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
PTC 7.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
TELE 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
TPLP 16.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 30.29 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.43%)
TRG 77.01 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.31%)
UNITY 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
WAVES 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
YOUW 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
BR100 4,282 Increased By 5.5 (0.13%)
BR30 14,975 Increased By 18.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 43,071 Increased By 43.9 (0.1%)
KSE30 16,384 Increased By 23.8 (0.15%)
‘I mean Ukraine’: Former U.S. president George Bush calls Iraq invasion ‘unjustified’

Reuters 19 May, 2022

WASHINGTON: Former U.S. President George W. Bush mistakenly described the invasion of Iraq as “brutal” and “unjustified” before correcting himself to say he meant to refer to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Bush made the comments in a speech during an event in Dallas on Wednesday, while he was criticizing Russia’s political system.

“The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq,” Bush said, before correcting himself and shaking his head. “I mean, of Ukraine.”

He jokingly blamed the mistake on his age as the audience burst into laughter.

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

In 2003, when Bush was president, the United States led an invasion of Iraq over weapons of mass destruction that were never found. The prolonged conflict killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced many more.

Bush’s remarks quickly went viral on social media, gathering over three million views on Twitter alone after the clip was tweeted by a Dallas News reporter.

The former U.S. President also compared Ukranian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Britain’s wartime leader Winston Churchill, while condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin for launching the invasion of Ukraine in February.

Vladimir Putin Ukraine iRAQ Volodymyr Zelenskiy Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Former U.S. President George W. Bush

