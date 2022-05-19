PM completes consultation on ‘betterment of economy’: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said Wednesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has completed consultation with the allied parties with respect to the prevailing situation in the country and he would soon take the nation into confidence.

Talking to reporters, he said that minor confusion was witnessed during the last few days due to deliberation between the government and its allied parties for making an effective strategy for the betterment of the worsening economy.

“The prime minister has completed his consultation with allied parties and he would soon take the nation into confidence,” he said, adding the coalition government was well aware of its responsibilities and it would take all possible steps to bring the country out of the current crises.

About his visit to Gwadar Port, he said the PTI government had ignored the development of the port during the last four years. “The treatment meted out by the previous government with Gwadar Port was criminal as well as was a huge negligence,” he said, adding that despite the availability of the funding the previous government did nothing for cleaning of Gwadar Port to prevent sanding. Due to the criminal negligence of the previous government the clearance of Gwadar which 18 meters reduced to 11 meters, he said, adding that now no large ship could dock at Gwadar Port.

Ahsan vows to revive the process of development in Gwadar

He said that was a conspiracy against Gwadar and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CEPC). Iqbal said he had taken notice of what was going on in Gwadar and directed the relevant department to take immediate measures for cleaning Gwadar. Iqbal said the citizens of Gwadar had the right to get all the basic facilities including water and electricity.

Iqbal said former premier, Imran Khan, was still considering himself as the prime minister and his airplane had so far not landed. He was still on board and hoped that he would land soon. “Khan is a “professional groom” who has failed in every marriage and is looking for a new relationship with the nation,” he said. Iqbal said Khan would have to account for the four years of his performance.

Earlier, he and another accused appeared before the Accountability Court-III judge in the Narowal Sport City Complex Project (NSCCP) case.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Abid Zakir and Zulfiqar Naqvi’s counsel for Ahsan Iqbal appeared before the court.

Due to the pendency of the petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the dismissal of an acquittal application of accused Ahsan Iqbal, the court adjourned the case.

