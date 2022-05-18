ANL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
Ahsan vows to revive the process of development in Gwadar

APP 18 May, 2022

QUETTA: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal has said that the completion of all CPEC projects was the top most priority of the present government.

Addressing the students and faculty at the University of Gwadar in Gwadar on Tuesday, he said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is a national development plan which the previous government tried to make controversial.

The Minister said that education, water, electricity and health development projects, started in 2017, were delayed due the inattentiveness of previous government.

He vowed to resume the process of development in Gwadar at the same pace as was left in 2018.

Ahsan Iqbal said that transmission line project would be completed soon while the construction work of the University of Gwadar could also be completed within two years saying that we have given importance to higher education in Gwadar because higher knowledge is essential to achieve objects of CPEC projects in country and Gwadar.

“If there is no education, the process of development will be stopped”, he said and added that efforts were being made to complete the university campus in 2-3 years for making this top varsity of the country.

