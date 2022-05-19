ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
Pakistan

Underprivileged youth: AkzoNobel Pakistan collaborates with Akhuwat

Press Release 19 May, 2022

KARACHI: AkzoNobel Pakistan Ltd, a leading global paints and coatings company has joined hands with the Akhuwat to support the education of underprivileged youth in Pakistan.

The agreement signing ceremony was held at the Akhuwat University and was graced by Mubassher Omar, Chief Executive Officer of AkzoNobel Pakistan Limited and Dr Amjad Saqib, Founder of Akhuwat.

For AkzoNobel, sustainable business means putting people and communities in Pakistan first. Through this latest social partnership, AkzoNobel Pakistan joins Akhuwat University in a mission to empower meritorious students with quality education. Leveraging the power of paint, AkzoNobel has already donated over 3,400 liters of paint worth € 14,500 to make learning environment more conducive and inspiring. Further, AkzoNobel experts will helm mentorship sessions and the company also promote employability of the students by offering internships in AkzoNobel.

“As a responsible corporate company, AkzoNobel Pakistan firmly believes in contributing to making quality education accessible to all. Our partnership with Akhuwat for the upcoming University is a testimony that ‘AkzoNobel Cares’ for the youth and the future of Pakistan.” says Mubassher Omar, Chief Executive Officer, AkzoNobel Pakistan Limited.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

