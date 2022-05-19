ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
ASC 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.79%)
ASL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.89%)
AVN 73.31 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (6.25%)
BOP 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.58%)
FNEL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
GGGL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.16%)
GGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.96%)
GTECH 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (6.98%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.6%)
KEL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.57%)
KOSM 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.88%)
MLCF 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.29%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.25%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PTC 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.66%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
TELE 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.86%)
TPLP 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.22%)
TREET 30.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.53%)
TRG 76.77 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.02%)
UNITY 23.21 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (6.96%)
WAVES 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.16%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.99%)
BR100 4,277 Increased By 51.3 (1.21%)
BR30 14,956 Increased By 482.5 (3.33%)
KSE100 43,027 Increased By 300.8 (0.7%)
KSE30 16,360 Increased By 114 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU floats idea of massive aid to rebuild Ukraine

AFP 19 May, 2022

BRUSSELS: Top EU officials on Wednesday urged member states to be ambitious in helping Ukraine rebuild after the war, including through possible joint borrowing to cover the massive costs.

With the war still raging, the extent of Ukraine’s reconstruction needs is not known, but the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, believes the damage already done is already in the hundreds of billions of euros (dollars).

To help pay for this, officials are floating a repeat of the EU’s post-pandemic recovery fund, the 800 billion euros ($840 billion) in fiscal stimulus that is being financed by common debt among the EU’s 27 member states.

The fund, officially known as Next Generation EU, overcame deep reticence by so-called “frugal” member states such as the Netherlands and Denmark to come into being.

“There is a time, sooner or later, when we will have to look at funding on a European scale as we did for Covid,” said Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans, at a news conference in Brussels.

In a document reviewing ways the EU could help Ukraine, the commission said the rescue of Ukraine could be paid through added contributions to existing EU programmes and boosting the EU budget.

But, it said, “given the scale of the loans that are likely to be needed, raising funds on behalf of the EU or with national guarantees from member states is among the options being considered.”

The idea of a new common debt will face headwinds in the countries of northern Europe that had rallied against the European recovery plan in the summer of 2020.

Aware of the reservations, an EU official said the commission’s proposals remained intentionally vague.

“We are inviting member states to play with ideas and see whether there is a willingness to go along and take this further,” the official said.

Russia-Ukraine war Top EU officials rebuild Ukraine massive aid

Comments

1000 characters

EU floats idea of massive aid to rebuild Ukraine

Purported interference in criminal justice system by persons in authority in govt: CJP takes notice; matter to be heard by 5 judges today

‘Missing’ water: no evidence found so far

Hubco seeks exemption from application of IFRS-9 on behalf of all IPPs

Sell-off of various entities: PC retained sale proceeds in ‘violation’ of Ordinance: AGP

PM completes consultation on ‘betterment of economy’: Ahsan

NAC approves FY22 5.97pc provisional growth rate

World Bank to provide additional $12bn to address global food crisis

Non-essential items, luxury goods import: FTO asks FBR to notify enhanced RD rates ‘without delay’

Assets beyond means case: Perpetual arrest warrants for Dar issued

Chief economist PC Dr Zubair resigns

Read more stories