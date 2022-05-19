Iran hostage taker kills three, takes own life

TEHRAN: A disgruntled employee of a huge Iranian foundation killed three of his colleagues before taking his own life in a workplace hostage drama Wednesday, state media reported.

The hostage taker struck in the western city of Ilam in the city centre offices of the Foundation of the Oppressed, a massive holding company set up to manage the assets of the shah’s regime after their confiscation during the Islamic revolution of 1979.

The foundation has been under US sanctions since November 2020. “A 37-year-old employee of the Foundation of the Oppressed in Ilam, armed with a Kalashnikov rifle and two grenades, took staff hostage in one of the offices,” the state broadcaster quoted provincial police commander Delavar Alqassi-Mehr as saying.