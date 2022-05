LONDON: Britain is facing a “very, very difficult economic situation”, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday, after inflation hit an annual rate of 9.0% in April, the highest since official estimates began in the late 1980s.

“We are in a very, very difficult economic situation,” Truss told Sky News. “We’re facing some very, very serious global headwinds. And as you said, inflation is extremely high.”