ANL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.38%)
ASC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.04%)
ASL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.38%)
AVN 69.47 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.56%)
BOP 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.23%)
FFL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
GGGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
GGL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.05%)
KEL 2.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.04%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
PACE 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.72%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.5%)
PRL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.02%)
PTC 6.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SNGP 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
TELE 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.67%)
TPL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
TREET 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.96%)
TRG 75.25 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.09%)
UNITY 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
WAVES 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.03%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
YOUW 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,251 Increased By 31.6 (0.75%)
BR30 14,624 Increased By 247.9 (1.72%)
KSE100 42,865 Increased By 197.7 (0.46%)
KSE30 16,303 Increased By 90.1 (0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Caixabank lifts profitability target to more than 12% by 2024

Reuters 17 May, 2022

MADRID: Spain’s Caixabank raised on Tuesday its target for return on tangible equity ratio (ROTE) in 2024 to over 12% from 7.6% in the first quarter of this year thanks to higher banking revenues helped by rising interest rates.

As part of its new strategic plan, Spain’s biggest domestic lender by assets said it planned to raise revenues by around 7% between 2022 and 2024, driven by an increase in insurance income and a moderate growth in fees and commissions.

As a result, net interest income, earnings on loans minus deposit costs, are expected to rise by 8%, the bank said, while it would lower its cost-to-income ratio to below 48% from 58% at the end of 2021.

Ethiopia, World Bank sign $300mn grant agreement for reconstruction

The lender also said its board had approved a share buy-back programme of 1.8 billion euros ($1.88 billion).

Caixabank

Comments

1000 characters

Caixabank lifts profitability target to more than 12% by 2024

Li, Shehbaz agree to fast-track CPEC projects

Budget deficit reaches Rs5.6trn, NA told

Fate of subsidy to 5 export-oriented sectors hangs in the balance

Oil subsidy to cost exchequer Rs60bn

Oil prices ease as EU struggles to seal Russia import ban

PM concerned at PKR slide

Indonesian farmers stage protests against palm oil export ban

PM wants provinces to complete wheat procurement by June 1

INGOs: FTO helps create Rs660m tax demand

PM sets up task force on climate change

Read more stories