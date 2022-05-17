Activities of Karachi Port and Karachi Port

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 303,950 tonnes of cargo comprising 175,967 tonnes of import cargo and 127,983 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 175,967 comprised of 60,311 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 29,376 tonnes of Bulk Cargo,8,534 tonnes of DAP, 800 tonnes of Iron, 9,817 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 67,129 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 127,983 tonnes comprised of 78,206 tonnes of containerized cargo, 22 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 29,621 tonnes of Clinker, 2,589 tonnes of Rice and 17,545 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Some, 6512 containers comprising of 1938 containers import and 4574 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 430 of 20’s and 754 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 948 of 20’s and 660 of 40’s loaded containers while 90 of 20’s and 1108 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Monday.

Around, 10 ships namely, Viking Emerald, Captain Dimitris S, Elm Galaxy, Hanyu Camekkia, Tss Glory, La Boheme, E.R Sweden, Sofia, As Clementina and Meltemi have berth at Karachi Port.

Nearly, 11 ships namely, Kavita, Clearocean Apollon, Xin Chang Shu, Heilann Bright, Elm Galaxy, M.T Shalamar, Viking Emerald, Baltic Sky I, Ualf Dubai, Tss Glory and Hanyu Camellia have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 07 cargoes namely, MT Lahore, Wide Hotel, MSC Malin, SSL Brahmaputra, KMTC Delhi, Ever Ursula and OEL Kedarnath were expectedly to reach at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Meratus Jayawijaya, SC Taipei and Battersea Park left the Port on Monday morning, while two more ships, Great Spring and Tailwinds are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 167,688 tonnes, comprising 146,336 tonnes imports cargo and 21,352 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,649` Containers (393 TEUs Imports and 1,256 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, Golden Denise, IVS Prestwick, Yangze and MSC Elaine & two more ships, Lisa and Star Cepheus carrying Chemicals, Coal, Soyabean, Containers and Coal are expected to take berths at EVTL, MW-4, FAP, QICT and PQEPT on Monday, 16th May-2022.

