‘Invest in Pakistan conference’ to be held in US

Press Release 16 May, 2022

KARACHI: WANZ Group organized a reception in honour of top leadership academia, businessmen and elite of the IT industry to inform the participants about the ‘Invest in Pakistan Conference’ and Pakistan Tech Expo which will be held in Silicon Valley California, USA.

Ashfaque Ahmed, vice chairman of WANZ highlighted the significance and detail of the event and said that all arrangements have been made. A high level delegation will participate in the boot camp and Invest in Pakistan conference scheduled to be held on May 14-15 in California with the collaboration of Open SV. All arrangements of Pak Tech Expo are also done which will be held in the second week of September 2022.

Mehreen Ghias, Advisor to US Consulate Karachi, Former President of Federation Chamber of Commerce and Senior Vice Chairman of Wanz Group, Darukhan Achakzai, Amin Yousuf President of WANZ group and Editor In Chief of NBIA Media, Syed Aminullah Hussaini CEO WANZ Technology, Dr Nadeem, chairman of computer science department of Karachi University, Valiuddin Vice Chancellor of Sir Syed University, Imran Batata of CBM University, Shaoib of Usman Institute of Technology, Dr Noman Ahsan, Director General of Sindh Higher Education Commission also spoke and said that there is immense talent in Pakistan and only these young people have to be provided opportunities.

