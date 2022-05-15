ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
May 15, 2022
World

Egypt says India’s ban on wheat exports does not apply on government agreement with it

Reuters 15 May, 2022

CAIRO: Agreements with Egypt’s government to purchase Indian wheat will not be affected by an export ban announced by New Delhi on Saturday, Egypt’s Supply Minister in a televised news conference.

The Egyptian cabinet gave its approval for state commodity buyer GASC to make deals to purchase wheat directly from countries or companies, Ali Moselhy added.

India bans wheat exports as heatwave hurts crop, domestic prices soar

He added Egypt, the world’s largest wheat importer, is in talks with India, Australia, Kazakhstan and France for direct deals to purchase wheat.

