London huddle still taking stock of ‘grim’ situation

NNI 14 May, 2022

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held another important meeting with former PM and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to country’s economic situation and measures to improve economy came under discussion.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived at Hassan Nawaz’s office for a meeting with former PM Nawaz Sharif on the third consecutive day.

On the occasion, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the visit was extended for one day for further consultation. If Shehbaz Sharif could not reach the court tomorrow, he would apply for one day s absence.

The minister said that the rising value of the US dollar is the result of the economic devastation of the previous government, adding that Imran Khan is misleading the youth.

PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London as economy stutters

On Friday, while talking to media in London after meeting, the PML-N leaders said that the coalition government is facing severe pressure regarding economy but will steer the country clear of the crisis.

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal said that the coalition govt is facing serious pressure and difficulties due to economic situation.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is creating polarization inside the country and is running a well-organized campaign against ‘institutions’.

The minister said that steps are needed to steer the country out of the crisis, adding that we will take all decisions in consultation with the allies. The coalition government will work together to take the country out of the current crisis, he added.

On the occasion, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah while taking a dig at Imran Khan said that “the shameless man has spread filth for three and a half years.” He added that the country and the economy were ruined by PTI and now they were misleading the youth.

Lambasting Imran Khan, the minister said that he wanted to spread chaos and anarchy but would not be allowed to do so.

