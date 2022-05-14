ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Rectification of tax credit : FTO seeks clarification from FBR

Sohail Sarfraz 14 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to issue a clarification regarding rectification of tax credit to a regulatory authority of telecom sector under section 221 of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

According to an order issued by the FTO on Friday, while deciding a complaint filed by M/s Pakistan Telecommuni-cation Authority, regarding an order under section 221 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 by creating a demand instead of providing tax credit, the FTO has recommended FBR to issue a clarification regarding rectification of tax credit under section 221 of the Income Tax Ordinance.

The FTO has observed that in the instant case, on 18th February 2022 the department passed an order u/s 221(1) for tax year 2014, wherein, without confronting the taxpayer in terms of section 221(2) of the said Ordinance instead of restoring deemed assessment and allowing credit of tax recovered from the bank accounts, demand equal to the recovery was created afresh.

Salaried class: FTO tells FBR to bring down tax slabs, thresholds in FY23 budget

Nowhere in the said order the alleged mistake apparent from record was mentioned, confronted or discussed.

The FTO further observed that no doubt the said order was appealable but passing an outright illegal, perverse and unjust order cannot be justified in the guise of mindless litigation. Eight years old matter of a regulatory authority was being handled in an arbitrary manner.

Accordingly, the FTO has recommended FBR to direct IR-Policy and Legal wings to examine the instant case in depth and issue necessary clarification/ instructions to all IR field formations with reference to the scope of section 221 of the Ordinance and in the light of aforesaid clarification, if so required, the Commissioner concerned may like to revisit the order passed u/s 221 of the Ordinance for TY 2014, after granting proper opportunity of being heard and as per law, the FTO added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR Tax credit income tax ordinance Taxpayer Federal Tax Ombudsman

Comments

1000 characters

Rectification of tax credit : FTO seeks clarification from FBR

London huddle still taking stock of ‘grim’ situation

Specific commodities: govt decides to amend public procurement rules

Two ADB executive directors due today

IMF to initiate staff mission in Doha on 18th

Jul-Mar LSMI output jumps 10.4pc YoY

‘Violation’ of IMF pact by PTI govt led to surge in USD rates: Miftah

Imran raises alarm over state of economy

450MW BQ unit to be commissioned by month-end: KE

CPEC Authority to be abolished, Senate panel told

Read more stories