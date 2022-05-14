ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU says talks with Iran ‘positive enough’ to reopen nuclear negotiations

WEISSENHAUS, (Germany): The EU’s foreign policy chief said on Friday that he believed there had been enough...
Reuters 14 May, 2022

WEISSENHAUS: The EU’s foreign policy chief said on Friday that he believed there had been enough progress during consultations between his envoy and Iranian officials in Tehran this week to relaunch nuclear negotiations after two months of deadlock.

Talks to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers have been on hold since March, chiefly over Tehran’s insistence that Washington remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the US list of designated terrorist organisations.

Speaking as talks coordinator Enrique Mora arrived back in Europe, Josep Borrell said Iran’s response had been “positive enough” after Mora had delivered a message that things could not continue as they were.

“These things cannot be resolved overnight,” Borrell told reporters at a G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in northern Germany. “Let’s say the negotiations were blocked and they have been de-blocked”, with the prospect of “reaching a final agreement”.

The broad outline of the deal that aims to revive the accord which restrains Iran’s nuclear programme in return for relief from economic sanctions was essentially agreed in March.

However, it has since been thrown into disarray after last-minute Russian demands and the dispute over the US Foreign Terrorist Organization list.

Western officials are largely losing hope that it can be resurrected, sources familiar with the matter have said, forcing them to weigh how to limit Iran’s atomic programme even as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has divided the big powers.

“It has gone better than expected - the negotiations were stalled, and now they have been reopened,” Borrell said.

A senior EU official sounded a more cautious tone.

“We still have difficult obstacles on the way for an agreement,” he told reporters, adding that at least Iran and the US remained engaged.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Mora’s trip had been “an opportunity to focus on initiatives to resolve the remaining issues”.

“A good and reliable agreement is within reach if the United States makes a political decision and adheres to its commitments,” he said.

A French diplomatic source said on Thursday he saw little chance of the United States agreeing to remove Iran’s elite security force from its list of foreign terrorist organisations any time soon.

Mora has been in Tehran this week in what has been described as the last chance to salvage the 2015 accord, which then US President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018. Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia are also parties to the accord.

In a bizarre incident, Mora and his team were held at Frankfurt airport for several hours on return from the Iranian capital on Friday.

“We were kept separated. Refusal to give any explanation for what seems a violation of the Vienna Convention,” he said on Twitter.

A German Interior Ministry spokesperson said German police would make a statement on the incident, telling reporters: “There can be many reasons that have to do with the flight, the travel route, and not necessarily with the person.”

Iran’s official IRNA news agency alleged, without evidence, that Israel was behind the incident.

“What has happened in Frankfurt has to do with opposition to the progress in the nuclear talks ... The Zionist lobby has influence in the German security apparatus,” it said.

EU Iran Josep Borrell Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

Comments

1000 characters

EU says talks with Iran ‘positive enough’ to reopen nuclear negotiations

London huddle still taking stock of ‘grim’ situation

Specific commodities: govt decides to amend public procurement rules

Two ADB executive directors due today

IMF to initiate staff mission in Doha on 18th

Jul-Mar LSMI output jumps 10.4pc YoY

‘Violation’ of IMF pact by PTI govt led to surge in USD rates: Miftah

Imran raises alarm over state of economy

450MW BQ unit to be commissioned by month-end: KE

CPEC Authority to be abolished, Senate panel told

Rectification of tax credit : FTO seeks clarification from FBR

Read more stories