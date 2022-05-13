ANL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.43%)
BOP 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
CNERGY 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.59%)
FFL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
FNEL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.19%)
GGGL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
GGL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.15%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.08%)
KEL 2.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.76%)
KOSM 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
MLCF 29.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.61%)
PACE 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.53%)
PTC 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SNGP 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
TELE 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
TPL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.98%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.37%)
TRG 75.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.32%)
UNITY 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.28%)
WAVES 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,309 Increased By 44.9 (1.05%)
BR30 15,035 Increased By 109.1 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,364 Increased By 466.1 (1.09%)
KSE30 16,511 Increased By 202.9 (1.24%)
Brecorder Logo
May 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO membership would deter conflict: Swedish review

AFP Published May 13, 2022 - Updated May 13, 2022 03:15pm

STOCKHOLM: Swedish membership in NATO would reduce the risk of conflict in northern Europe, a security policy review by parties in Sweden’s parliament said Friday, with the government expected to decide on whether to apply in the next few days.

“Swedish NATO membership would raise the threshold for military conflicts and thus have a deterrent effect in northern Europe,” the report presented at a press conference in Stockholm said.

The report stopped short of offering a concrete recommendation on which path the country should ultimately choose, but noted that it was “not realistic to develop bilateral defence alliances outside existing European and Euro-Atlantic structures.”

It also noted that “within the framework of current cooperation, there is no guarantee that Sweden would be helped if it were the target of a serious threat or attack.”

Finnish political leaders to unveil NATO stance

On Thursday, Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin President Sauli Niinisto announced that they believed their country “must apply for NATO membership without delay.”

Sweden’s foreign minister Ann Linde stressed that Finland’s actions would also impact Sweden and “needed to be considered.”

She noted that both Finnish and Swedish memberships would be considered “negative” by Russia, but she told reporters that they did not anticipate a “conventional military attack” in reaction to a potential application.

But Linde also added that the government had already declared earlier that “an armed assault against Sweden cannot be ruled out.”

Sweden and neighbouring Finland have been militarily non-aligned for decades, but have both seen public and political support for joining the military alliance soar following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine of February 24.

NATO Russia Ukraine crisis Swedish membership

Comments

1000 characters

NATO membership would deter conflict: Swedish review

Riding into oblivion: Rupee falls further in intra-day trade

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies

FY23: ADB indicates additional support of $2.5bn

MSCI adds OGDC into Frontier Markets Index, HBL moves to Small Cap

Imran says he warned economy would 'go into a tailspin' if his govt was ousted

Turkish lira extends slide; CDS back at 2008 levels

Pakistani meat processor grabs $2.2mn export orders from Middle East

Pakistan parched and pummelled by blistering heatwave, nearly 50C in Jacobabad

1HFY22: $8.48bn commitment agreements inked

World Bank projects slowdown in remittances

Read more stories