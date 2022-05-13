ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.06%)
ASC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
CNERGY 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
FNEL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.71%)
GGGL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GTECH 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.54%)
KEL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.52%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
MLCF 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
PACE 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.65%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2%)
PTC 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SNGP 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.43%)
TPL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
TPLP 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
TREET 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.17%)
TRG 75.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.43%)
UNITY 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.11%)
WAVES 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.54%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
BR100 4,300 Increased By 35.7 (0.84%)
BR30 15,026 Increased By 100.4 (0.67%)
KSE100 43,199 Increased By 300.9 (0.7%)
KSE30 16,436 Increased By 128.4 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
May 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei sees best day since late-March, led by SoftBank gains

Reuters 13 May, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei benchmark stock index posted its biggest rise in more than a month and half as investors scooped up cheap stocks, with SoftBank Group leading gains.

The Nikkei share average jumped 2.64% to 26,427.65, its sharpest daily rise since March 23, rebounding from a two-month low hit in the previous session. The index lost 2.1% this week.

The broader Topix rose 1.91% to 1,864.20, but fell 2.7% for the week. SoftBank Group provided the biggest boost to the Nikkei, surging 12.22%, even after posting a record loss at its Vision Fund investment arm, and an annual net loss of 1.7 trillion yen ($13.16 billion) for the group.

Japanese shares track Wall Street lower; tech stocks weigh

“SoftBank’s big loss had been already priced in its shares so investors were not surprised by the outcome,” said Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities, said investors bought SoftBank on expectations the Nasdaq would rise later in the day.

Heavyweight Tokyo Electron advanced 5.54% on the chip equipment maker’s robust annual forecast for this fiscal year.

Nissan Motor slipped 2.93% after the automaker warned of flat operating profit this fiscal year, far below analysts’ expectations.

There were 174 advancers on the Nikkei index against 49 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 1.69 billion, compared to the average of 1.23 billion in the past 30 days.

Nikkei SoftBank Group tokyo stock

Comments

1000 characters

Nikkei sees best day since late-March, led by SoftBank gains

1HFY22: $8.48bn commitment agreements inked

FY23: ADB indicates additional support of $2.5bn

PM to attend WEF moot at Davos

World Bank projects slowdown in remittances

Body formed to investigate ‘missing water’ issue

Shujaat’s son now federal minister for BoI

Artificial leather: Duty- and tax-free import allowed temporarily

Cross-input tax adjustment: MoF returns Rs31.9bn to Sindh Revenue Board

Army reacts strongly to verbal attacks on Lt-Gen

Suri’s ruling on no-confidence motion: Imran files review petition in SC

Read more stories